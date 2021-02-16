A large subdivision across from the new Jackson County High School on Skelton Rd. cleared its first hurdle before the board of commissioners on Feb. 15.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a map amendment for 64 acres at the corner of Hwy. 332 and Skelton Rd. from commercial to residential for the project.
The property will now have to be rezoned, which will require another round of hearings before the county planning commission and BOC.
Meritage Homes plans to develop 181 lots on the property.
Only part of the property is currently designated for commercial development while the remainder is already designated for residential development. The map amendment and impending rezoning will make all of the tract residential.
OTHER ZONING ACTION
In other zoning action Feb. 15, the BOC:
• tabled a rezoning and special use for 25 acres on Maddox Rd. Hoschton for a master planned subdivision with 66 lots. The project is being done by JTG Holdings. The project was tabled to give developers time to clear up dividing the property to record only one part of the tract that is being purchased for the development.
• approved a rezoning from A-2 to MH for 3.1 acres on lewis Roberts Rd. to divide the property into two tracts.
• approved a map amendment for 1596 Ridgeway Church Rd. Commerce from industrial to commercial.
• approved a map amendment at 2909 Ila Rd. Commerce from rural to urban to bring the property (Seymour's) into compliance with its current use.
• approved a rezoning to commercial at 2567 Brock Rd. and Hwy. 129 South, Athens, for a Striplings store.
• denied a map amendment at 107 Gilbert Rd. for 2.5 acres.
WITHDRAWALS
Three zoning requests were withdrawn from BOC action on Feb. 15. Those were:
• a map amendment for 113 acres on County Farm Rd., Jefferson, for a subdivision.
• a map amendment for 32 acres on Big Bear Rd. at Savage Rd. in South Jackson for a subdivision.
• a special use for 62 acres at 6275 Hwy. 53, Braselton, for the storage of trailers for R&L Carriers.
