The rookie on Braselton’s police force has had quite a busy first month.
He’s helped make six drug busts, find a missing autistic juvenile in Barrow County and locate a suspect who attempted to steal items from a self-storage facility.
His starting pay?
A new chew toy.
Meet Hulk, the department’s K9, the first for the agency since 2007.
“He’s just a big ol’ puppy that loves to work and loves people,” said Hulk’s handler, officer Holden Helcher. “It’s go, go, go, go, go. He’s probably the best dog I could have ever asked for, and as far as a fitting dog for getting back into the K9 program — this agency as well as this community — Hulk is the perfect fit.”
Hulk, a year-and-a-half-old, 65-pound Belgian Malinois, joined the force on Dec. 12. He’s a nationally certified narcotics detection canine trained to sniff out methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. Hulk also specializes in article detection and tracking (He is not a bite dog).
“I just think it’s a great tool for the police department in my opinion,” long-time Braselton Police Chief Terry Esco said.
Braselton police previously called in Barrow, Hall or Gwinnett county agencies when needing K9 services. Now, Hulk is just moments away.
“I don’t even know if there’s words to describe it, how big of a vital resource having him already on duty, on scene is,” Helcher said.
That’s particularly vital when tracking suspects who’ve fled Braselton police or missing senior citizens, which previously forced Braselton police to seek neighboring agencies’ help.
“We’ve had some that’s wandered off, and we’ve had to call other agencies with their dogs to come help us,” Esco said. “That was one of the reasons we decided to go ahead and get one that could track and also help with the drug issues coming up and down the interstate.”
Helcher — a second-generation Braselton police officer whose father handled K9s — has long been interested in a K9 program to help the department crackdown on narcotics.
“I love finding drugs and getting them off the street and keeping people safe and having a tool that can help me do that much easier and at a faster rate,” he said.
Enter Hulk.
Helcher began the process of obtaining a K9 in January 2022. He and fellow officer Carl Askey assembled a PowerPoint presentation, compiled a fiscal year cost and maintenance budget, wrote K9 program policy and secured quotes for the purchase of a K9 and equipment. Their hard work earned them the blessing of Esco, who tapped Helcher to start the program.
The department went through Custom K9 Unlimited to get Hulk. Helcher said selecting a dog for police work is rigorous. Dogs must possess the right drive, sociability and behavior and work effectively in different environments — whether deep in the woods or along bustling I-85.
“He’s got to have the ability to ignore everything else and do his job,” Helcher said. “It’s very strict and difficult to find these dogs that have that type of drive.”
Hulk was selected from Mexico and paired with Helcher for four-and-a-half weeks. The two trained every day “from sun up to sun down,” Helcher said.
“It was pretty rigorous — definitely the most difficult training I’ve ever done in law enforcement,” Helcher said. “Stressful. Crazy stressful, but totally worth it.”
Hulk graduated from training on Dec. 9. Helcher felt like a proud parent, which is a pretty accurate analogy. The dog stays at Helcher’s home and goes wherever he goes. Helcher keeps up with his medical and training records and is responsible for his health. He brushes Hulk twice a week, gives him two baths a month, clips his nails and brushes his teeth daily.
“It’s like having a child that just barks,” Helcher said. “It really is.”
Helcher describes Hulk as the most “lovable, high-energy Belgian Malinois” he’s ever met. He said the dog has no desire to do anything else “but play and love on people.”
Hulk is “toy-driven” so Helcher keeps half a dozen toys in his patrol vehicle as a reward for when it’s time to work.
“He doesn’t know he’s a police dog — has no idea,” he said. “He just knows that if I smell this and do what I’m supposed to do, I get a toy.”
And Hulk has quickly developed a sense of when it’s time to work.
“He gets excited when I get out of the car,” Helcher said. “If I turn the blue lights and the siren on and the car pulls over, he gets excited. He starts circling, and he’s like, ‘Is it time to work?’”
The department is arranging for a badge number for Hulk while Helcher is working on a bulletproof vest for him. Helcher has reached out to the Georgia Police K9 Foundation, which provides free equipment to agencies.
Helcher socializes Hulk as much as possible to build bonds with everyone in the department. He brings him into the office and takes him by town hall.
“We take pride in trying to treat him like he’s one of us,” Helcher said. “I mean, he is. He’s a part of this department. He’s a part of this agency.”
And Helcher sees Hulk’s potential for public relations as substantial.
“If I can take him out, and there’s a group of kids, he’s so lovable, I can bring him up to the kids and let him play with them,” Helcher said. “And that gives them a different perspective of law enforcement. We’re not out here just writing tickets. We’re not out here just taking people to jail.”
“I enjoy getting him out of the car and letting kids play with him,” Helcher continued. “It makes my day. It really does.”
To that end, Helcher is excited about Hulk’s future impact in the department — and community.
“I feel like that’s the biggest thing that this whole program provides for us,” Helcher said. “It’s not just drugs, or it’s not just tracking, or it’s not just article searching. It’s all these encompassed into one, on top of being able to be out there with people and showing that there’s a fun side to law enforcement.”
