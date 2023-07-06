The Hoschton City Council approved Councilman James Lawson as its acting mayor following the resignation of Lauren O'Leary, who is moving out of the city.
The city is slated to hold a special election in November for the remainder of O'Leary's term, which runs until 2026.
The council selected Lawson, a councilman since 2020, as acting mayor on Thursday (July 6), a day after O'Leary's resignation became official. The decision wasn't unanimous, however, with Councilperson Debbie Martin voting in opposition in a 3-1 decision.
The decision over who'd have the city's authorized banking signature wasn't unanimous either, as both Lawson and Martin volunteered for that duty. Councilperson Fredria Sterling made a motion to approve Lawson, and the motion passed with a 3-1 vote, with Martin voting "no."
Meanwhile, Councilman Tracy Carswell announced during the meeting that he'd remain as mayor pro-tem after no other councilmembers expressed interest in the position. He will serve in that role through the remainder of his term, which expires at the end of the year.
With Oleary's departure, Hoschton's seven-member council is now down to four members. O'Leary's resignation, the third on the council this year, followed those of councilmen Adam Ledbetter in February and Scott Mims in March.
City leaders knew for a couple of months about the mayoral vacancy. O'Leary announced in May that her husband had taken a new job that would require her family to move away from Hoschton.
Her resignation became official on July 5.
In her resignation letter, O'Leary expressed her gratitude for her time in office, which lasted a year and a half.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity I've had to serve the citizens of Hoschton, and it has been my pleasure," she wrote. "I wish nothing but the best for the City of Hoschton, and I know there is nothing but greatness for the future of Hoschton."
