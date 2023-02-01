Eagle Ranch — a South Hall non-profit home for children and families in crisis — is facing claims of negligence in its response to alleged sexual abuse of minors by other minors on its property.
Eagle Ranch has denied allegations made in three lawsuits filed against the organization.
"Eagle Ranch is aware of the lawsuits filed by these parties," Eagle Ranch Director of Communications Stefanie Long said in an emailed statement. "We strongly deny the claims made in each lawsuit and believe the claims are meritless. The Ranch intends to fully defend itself against these claims."
Long added that Eagle Ranch has operated for nearly 40 years and provided over 2,000 families with "counseling, training and support."
"We strive to create a nurturing, structured home life in a peaceful and safe environment for all of the families we serve," she said.
Hall County court records show a June lawsuit filed against Eagle Ranch related to a minor child. Records show two more lawsuits filed against the organization in July, one referencing a Jane Doe and another for a John Doe.
A Gainesville Times story said the first lawsuit was filed by two former Eagle Ranch employees who said their 5-year-old child was sexually abused by a 9-year-old child of two other houseparents. The story said the other two lawsuits were filed by parents of children living at Eagle Ranch, each alleging their child was sexually abused by another child resident.
According to the Times report, allegations in the lawsuits included failure to report two of the incidents to authorities and an attempt to cover up the alleged abuse of one of the children.
In her statement, Long wrote that the first lawsuit "is a matter between former employees and involved no clients served by Eagle Ranch."
The other two lawsuits "are matters between former students in Eagle Ranch's residential program, who are minors, and involved no Eagle Ranch staff," she wrote.
"For privacy reasons in each matter, as well as pending litigation, the Ranch cannot provide further comment," Long said.
