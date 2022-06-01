Hoschton downtown leaders are starting a project for which they will ultimately never enjoy the reward.
The city’s downtown development authority (DDA) will soon be collecting items for a time capsule to be unveiled when the city turns 200 — in 2081.
“The high likelihood is that nobody that’s working on this will be alive when the time capsule is opened,” said DDA member Joe Vogt, who heads up Hoschton’s historical committee. “So this is truly one of those deals where you’re looking forward by planting a tree that you’ll never enjoy the shade of.”
The capsule will be sealed as part of a celebration of the city’s 140th anniversary. Hoschton reached that milestone in 2021, but the city is commemorating the occasion on Oct. 8 as part of its large fall festival.
The time capsule, suggested by DDA member Jeff Parkinson, evolved from a brainstorming session for the 140-year anniversary.
“Ultimately, what we were really trying to do is spark interest in the historic nature of the city itself and kind of build it around the 140th anniversary, so this was an idea that Jeff came up with,” Vogt said. “And I thought it was a great idea. The number of people who have heard about it to this point have been very interested in it.”
The group has compiled a list for potential artifacts for the time capsule, which will be placed in a vault and housed at Hoschton’s new city hall. The DDA seeks everything from COVID-19 related-items to Georgia Bulldog national championship memorabilia to provide a snapshot of life from this era. Parkinson said that involvement of local schools is key to this project, too. He suggested submissions ranging from student drawings of the city to a letter from the senior class penned to the senior class of 2081.
“We really think getting the schools involved is going to be a good thing,” Parkinson said.
In preparation for this project, Parkinson has read extensively over time capsules, which led to a key decision.
“We’ve kind of voted against burying it,” Parkinson said.
He noted that “the stuff just degrades” if it’s put into the ground. There’s almost a science to how items must be packaged to withstand the passage of 60 years.
“There’s a whole lot of ‘what not to do,’” Vogt added.
Most items cannot have tape or any adhesives applied to them, and it’s best to mechanically seal items in a heavy-duty freezer bag. Vogt drew parallels to scrapbooking.
“All the stuff you use has to be acid free,” Vogt said. “There’s all these specifications for things that go into scrapbooking. It’s the same thing. Things that you don’t realize that over a course of 60 years will degrade something and will do a pretty good number on it.”
Vogt noted that there’s nobody working the project that’s a time-capsule expert.
“I don’t even know if there is such a thing,” he said.
The DDA will begin collecting items in earnest in August. Collection points will be placed at city hall and various businesses around town.
DDA director Shawn Adams expects a strong response from residents.
“The community involvement is going to be excellent,” he said. “That’s what I like about all of this is that everyone is going to want to reach out to be a part of it.”
For more information, contact Adams at downtownhoschton@cityofhoschton.com.
ITEMS FOR TIME CAPSULE
Suggestions for time capsule submissions include:
•present-day photos of the Hoschton community
•letters from community organizations and schools
•memorabilia from local church and civic groups
•newspapers — local and national
•documents containing historical information
•handwritten letters
•wrappers from popular food items
•drawings of the city from children of the community
•items related to the COVID-19 pandemic — masks, syringes
•clothing fashions
•popular music playlists
•University of Georgia 2021 football national championship memorabilia
•local restaurant menus
•food sale handbill
•entertainment magazines
•news magazines
•personal "bucket lists"
