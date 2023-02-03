First-term Hoschton City Councilman Adam Ledbetter has resigned from his post, effective Feb. 2.
Ledbetter, elected in 2019, said he's stepping down to devote more time to his son's medical care.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
First-term Hoschton City Councilman Adam Ledbetter has resigned from his post, effective Feb. 2.
Ledbetter, elected in 2019, said he's stepping down to devote more time to his son's medical care.
"It's time for me to focus more on my family and my son's upcoming kidney transplant," Ledbetter wrote in an email to The Braselton News. "The past three years, I could not be more proud of our city's progress. Our city is in great hands with (City Manager) Jennifer Kidd-Harrison at the wheel. May God bless our city now and in the future."
Ledbetter served on the council during one of its most trying times. In early 2020, he was one of only two members left on the council following multiple council member resignations. The lack of a quorum made the council inoperable for several months.
Ledbetter's time on the council included a stint as mayor pro-tem. He was recently appointed to the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority but was never sworn in.
Lebetter's unexpired city council term runs through 2024.
Ledbetter's resignation comes as Hoschton recently filled an empty seat on the city council. Voters elected Debbie Martin in a November 2022 special election following the March 2022 resignation of Shantwon Astin, who moved outside the city limits.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.