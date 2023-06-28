Jackson County school leaders will host a ribbon cutting for Legacy Knoll Middle School, a new middle school on the county’s west side, on Saturday, July 29, at 10 a.m.
A tour is available after the ceremony to those attending. Tours will run until noon.
