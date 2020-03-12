The Braselton Library has cancelled some of its regular programs amid concerns over the spread of the Coronavirus.
"With Novel Coronavirus spreading throughout the United States, including Georgia, the Braselton Library is canceling Builders Club, Coding Club, and Virtual Reality programming for the rest of the month of March," library leaders reported on social media.
Library staff plans to reevaluate the situation in April and keep patrons informed on whether or not programming will be running again at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.