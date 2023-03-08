Library extension

Town officials hope Braselton's library extension will be ready by May. Recent weather delays pushed the timetable back a month. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

Due to recent weather delays, Braselton's library extension project likely won't wrap up until May. The town had been targeting an April finish.

"The weather delays have just been so significant," Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott said.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.