Due to recent weather delays, Braselton's library extension project likely won't wrap up until May. The town had been targeting an April finish.
"The weather delays have just been so significant," Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Due to recent weather delays, Braselton's library extension project likely won't wrap up until May. The town had been targeting an April finish.
"The weather delays have just been so significant," Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott said.
The $4.1 million construction project began in late June and will add 8,166 square feet to the facility.
The two-story addition will house a children's wing and study rooms, allowing for more circulation materials and programming. A children's garden with a story time amphitheater and an environmental educational pier are also planned. The construction project includes $1.73 million in state funds.
Meanwhile, work continues near the library for street improvements on Brassie Lane and Davis St. Road work has yet to start in earnest as crews are relocating utilities in both areas. However, some of the grading and curb work has begun. Scott still expects work to finish in April.
"So far, it's actually been really smooth," Scott said. "… We haven't had some of the more intensive work done yet, so we'll definitely interfere more with day-to-day stuff as we move on."
The project will widen Brassie Lane and install 90-degree parking while placing a landscaped median with street lighting down the leg of Davis St. west of Hwy. 53 running to Hwy. 124. The work will include planting street trees along the road up to Hwy. 124. The street improvements will cost $1.5 million, most of which will be covered by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Scott hopes the street and the library extension projects will finish roughly at the same time.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.