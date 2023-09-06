Mike Lutzenkirchen can’t hug his son. He’ll never see him get married.

There’s been a void in Lutzenkirchen’s life since June 29, 2014, when he found a yellow post-it note left on his door one morning with the number of the Troup County coroner written on it. That’s how he learned that his son, Philip, a star tight end for Auburn, died in an automobile accident in LaGrange. Philip was a passenger. Alcohol was a factor.

