Mike Lutzenkirchen can’t hug his son. He’ll never see him get married.
There’s been a void in Lutzenkirchen’s life since June 29, 2014, when he found a yellow post-it note left on his door one morning with the number of the Troup County coroner written on it. That’s how he learned that his son, Philip, a star tight end for Auburn, died in an automobile accident in LaGrange. Philip was a passenger. Alcohol was a factor.
The only thing Lutzenkirchen knows to do is strive to make sure others don’t live through the same nightmare. He said it’s “a faith journey for me.”
“So what do you do? Figure out how you put kids, adults, all of us in awareness and do education, so hopefully when you get in that vehicle, you’re going to create great driving behaviors,” Lutzenkirchen said.
Cherokee Bluff High School, in South Hall, hosted Lutzenkirchen’s Lutzie 43 safe driving summit last Wednesday (Aug. 30), which addressed the dangers of distracted or impaired driving.
Speakers during a 90-minute keynote segment included Braselton Mayor Kurt Ward, who shared the personal story of a 1990 phone call during which he learned his best friend, a passenger in a vehicle, was killed because the driver became distracted.
“I really hope you guys will take some time today to not have the experience I had to live through,” Ward said.
Cherokee Bluff students also heard from a 24-year-old woman who suffered major injuries after her vehicle was struck by a train.
The five-hour summit, held in partnership with the Georgia Department of Transportation, included breakout groups led by trauma center doctors and nurses, law enforcement officers and commercial trucking professionals.
“So, I lost Philip, and this is what Philip has brought here today — everybody here,” Lutzenkirchen said, “so that we can help you get what you’re not going to get in the classroom, and that’s real-world expertise.”
Three Cherokee Bluff seniors, who are part of the school’s Legacy program, were instrumental in bringing the summit to the school after attending a February Lutzie 43 driving summit at Lanier Technical College.
“We saw how personal the story was,” explained Annie Gwinn, one of those seniors. “It brought it back to family and brought it back to a community, and that’s what our program here at Cherokee Bluff is all about is community service. So, we thought that would be a good thing and that it would bring attention to the students and grab their attention.”
Lola Kate Peck, another member of that senior trio, said the February program was eye-opening.
“It was a lot, especially in the breakout rooms,” Peck said. “There’s a bunch of different things that they bring to your attention that really get you involved. For us, it was like, ‘Wow, our school would really enjoy this and learn something from it.’”
Riley Smith said the group was “ecstatic” to learn the Lutzie 43 Foundation was coming to Cherokee Bluff.
“We thought that we would have him (Mike Lutzenkirchen) come speak to our school as an assembly or even a smaller group, but the fact that he proposed all of this just for us, he’s a very selfless person, just like Philip was. And it just really touched us. They mean a lot to us, too.”
“It just shows how much they care about the cause,” Gwin added.
The three hope the program will return next year after they've graduated.
“We have had some juniors that attended the summit with us in February that are really interested in maybe carrying this on,” Gwinn said.
