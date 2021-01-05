Gum Springs recreation park continues to develop as the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a contract on Jan. 4, to add lighting for the playing fields.
The BOC approved a $583,000 lighting contract with Musco Sports Lighting. Funds for the lighting, and for the oversell development of the park, comes from the county's SPLOST 6 funds approved in 2017.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other action, the BOC approved:
• a resolution to apply for a Community Development Block Grant for funds to help expand the county's senior citizens center. Plans for the center's expansion were announced last year.
• a $350,000 contract with Tusa Consulting Services to oversee the implementation of the county's new radio system. The county recently approved a multi-million dollar deal to upgrade the county's communications systems for public and emergency services.
• leasing a county building at 102 Cloverleaf Circle to be used by Reboot Jackson, a local non-profit organization for those with substance abuse and mental health challenges. The facility was formerly the county's 4-H office and is near the county courthouse and mental health facilities.
• a list of roads to be resurfaced and apply for state LMIG funding. The county anticipates getting over $819,000 in state funding and using $245,000 in local funding for the projects. The longest sections on the project list are for Lebanon Church Rd. at 4.5 miles and Old State Rd. at 3.9 miles. Other roads include: Wheeler Rd., Boone Rd., Bear Creek Lane, Brennan Dr., Walnut Ridge Dr., Wood Crest Dr., and Olde Wick Trail.
• amending the county's dangerous dog ordinance to put the oversight of dangerous dog issues under the county's magistrate court. The county dangerous dog committee has been defunct for several years, officials said.
• an ordinance to regulate the use of vehicle immobilization devices (car boots) in the county. Some private firms have been booting vehicles without following state guidelines, officials said. This move gives the county oversight of those issues.
• a new timber harvesting ordinance under HB897.
• the BOC meeting calendar for 2021.
• naming Chas Hardy as vice-chairman of the BOC for 2021.
• renaming Hubert Edwards to the board of assessors for another three-year term.
• renaming Bucky Sorrow to another term on the county's parks and recreation advisory board.
