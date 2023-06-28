The Georgia Heart Institute put one of its newest surgeries on display at its second-annual symposium.
A live robotic heart surgery, performed by the institute’s Dr. Sloane Guy, was streamed to hundreds of attendees at the Georgia Heart and Vascular Symposium Friday (June 23) at Chateau Elan in Braselton.
With robotic surgeries, procedures that used to require long incisions and lengthy recovery periods can be performed through 8-millimeter ports with much faster recovery times. Friday’s procedure was performed exclusively with percutaneous catheter placement that required no open incisions.
“It is the least invasive way it’s done in the world,” Guy said.
Dr. Jaime Burkle, a non-invasive cardiologist with the Georgia Heart Institute, noted that a patient can undergo a very complex surgery “and be discharged within one to two days from the hospital.”
Guy, who joined the Georgia Heart Institute in November 2022, performed the institute’s first robotic heart surgery in February 2023 on a patient who traveled from Minnesota for the procedure.
Guy’s patient Friday was a 53-year-old former marine with severe mitral valve prolapse who agreed to have a robotic mitral valve surgery live-streamed to the symposium audience.
“The case went well,” Guy said. “We had a lot of great questions from folks.”
He added that “the patients deserve a lot of credit when it comes to something like this.”
Guy has performed surgeries for recorded cases or in front of small groups of observers but never in front of a large, live audience. He said this was a new experience for him.
“I don’t know whether it’s ever been done in Georgia or how many times it’s been done in the United States,” said Guy, who has performed robotic surgeries since 2002. “I think it’s been done in small surgical meetings. I’m not sure it’s been done in large multi-disciplinary meetings. I don’t know if it’s the first, but it feels like the first of something.”
Guy hopes to create awareness about the availability of this surgery and its shorter recovery times.
“It’s really getting the word out there that this is possible,” he said. “And I think with time other surgeons and hospitals will start to do more of this as the patients demand it as opposed to just going to whoever their local doctor happens to know or worked with or is affiliated with.”
Guy also wants area residents to know this surgery is an option.
“Who would have thought the least-invasive open-heart surgery being done in the world today — in the world — is being done in Gainesville, Georgia?” Guy said.
THE SYMPOSIUM
This marked the second year the Georgia Heart Institute — part of Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) — has hosted the large symposium in Braselton. The three-day event featured physicians from across the nation, including experts from the University of California, Harvard, Duke, Vanderbilt and NYU and local experts from Emory, Piedmont, Northside and Wellstar and the Georgia Heart Institute.
“We have great speakers, both nationally and internationally renowned,” Burkle said.
Over 500 medical professionals attended the symposium, from cardiologists to emergency medical services personnel.
Georgia Heart Institute President Dr. Habib Samady said the debut of last year’s symposium showed a need for patient-centered and family-centered medical education and he saw Georgia Heart Institute establish itself as a medical education leader. Additions for this year’s event included an EMS-specific symposium and expanded live cases.
“People love the live cases,” Samady said.
The robotic heart surgery was one of the symposium’s three live surgeries. Attendees also viewed surgeries involving a patient in cardiogenic shock and a patient with multiple artery blockages.
The cardiogenic shock patient was essentially dying but turned around in the cath lab following a percutaneous mitral valve replacement.
“It was not only educational, but it was emotional,” Samady said of the case.
As for other highlights from the symposium, Samady noted addresses from NGHS CEO Carol Burrell, NGHS Chief Financial Officer Brian Steines and Dr. Christopher White. White delivered Friday’s keynote address, speaking on value-based cardiovascular care.
Samady and Burkle said plans for next year’s symposium are already underway.
