Symposium

Georgia Heart Institute President Dr. Habib Samady speaks on Friday (June 23) during the second day of the institute’s three-day Georgia Heart and Vascular Symposium.

 Photo courtesy of Northeast Georgia Health System

The Georgia Heart Institute put one of its newest surgeries on display at its second-annual symposium.

A live robotic heart surgery, performed by the institute’s Dr. Sloane Guy, was streamed to hundreds of attendees at the Georgia Heart and Vascular Symposium Friday (June 23) at Chateau Elan in Braselton.

