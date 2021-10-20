If you’ve watched The Walking Dead during the last four seasons, there’s a chance you’ve seen Brandon Pagel … somewhere on the screen.
The Braselton Brewing Company employee has worked on the set of the long-running, post-apocalyptic zombie horror since Season 8 as a background extra or “living furniture” as he terms it.
The show has filmed in Georgia (mostly Senoia) since its inception in 2010. Pagel answered a call for extras for Season 8 after the description listed fit his look.
“I was like, ‘I’ll give it a try,’” said Pagel, who said he never sought to be in movies or television growing up. “Sure enough, I got the callback.”
Life as a Walking Dead extra has involved, at times, 4 a.m. call times, long hours (Pagel has logged as many as 18,000 Fitbit steps in a day) and little assurance that his few seconds on screen will make the episode’s final cut.
“What gets shot, and what gets cut, I think are two different things,” Pagel said.
A day on set usually involves arriving in the early-morning hours, going to costumes and makeup and then sitting “in holding” for when his part is up and the scene is described for him.
“And then to watch everyone else do it in synchro (is interesting) because you don’t know what the guy across from you was told to do,” Pagel explained. “So everything is like a real reaction.”
Pagel, who portrays a member of the show’s Hilltop colony, estimates he’s appeared on screen six-to-seven times in his four seasons. And he’s not exactly been prominent in the frame in those moments.
“I think I need a bigger screen to see me,” Pagel joked. “It’s always like ‘I’m right behind there, I’m over there.’”
But he said it’s been worth it.
Pagel counts his favorite on-screen scene as the climatic end to Season 10, one filled with fire, smoke, explosions, stuntmen in flames and 100 zombie extras.
“The finale of the final Whisperer War was really intense,” he said. “That was neat to be on-set.”
The scope of The Walking Dead set varies widely based on what’s being filmed. In Pagel’s experience, as many as 500 people have been on set at once — and as few as eight.
“So you never know. It could be a three-hour day or 13-hour day,” Pagel said.
Pagel is sworn to secrecy about plot details he witnesses — having signed a non-disclosure clause — and is in the dark about what plot lines may lie ahead.
“I have no idea, which is the beauty of it,” Pagel said. “It’s all a cut-and-paste.”
And that’s perfectly fine with him due to his own strong Walking Dead fandom.
“Some things I don’t want to know myself,” Pagel said.
Some of the stars of the show occasionally greet him, having seen him on set for multiple seasons.
“So, it’s good to be recognized,” Pagel said. “I think after a couple of seasons, it’s like, ‘Hey, what’s up man?’”
His position as an extra has afforded him the opportunity to watch actors warm up for a scene. It’s a window into a world few actually see.
“That whole shake off and here we go, we’re going to act,” Pagel said, “to see stars get warmed up and then do their craft is neat. To stand there, it’s like being side stage at a concert. It’s like, ‘Yes, I get to see the whole thing happen instead of being in the audience.'’’
Having been behind the scenes for four seasons now, Pagel watches television shows through a different lens than the average viewer. Foremost, he has a greater understanding of what is required to film a scene.
“It doesn’t matter what show I watch, I’ll always be thinking of what it took to shoot that and the people involved,” he said.
And whenever Pagel watches a show filmed in Georgia — which has grown into one of the nation’s leading filming locations over the years — he’s sure to scan the background of a scene for familiar faces.
“I’m like … ‘There’s Bill in the back,’” he said. “It’s kind of neat recognizing the background and to have been a part of it and now to judge all others. ‘Who can carry a rake like that?’ … It’s all pantomime.”
While Pagel works as an extra as a side job, some of his contemporaries actually make their living this way, going from set-to-set during the week.
“I just couldn’t imagine doing it day-in and day-out,” Pagel said.
(As Pagel was interviewed last week, an industry strike among film crews loomed, which could have shut down production in Georgia, but an agreement was reached Saturday.)
Pagel does have other credits on his resume as an extra, including an appearance in 2011’s Hall Pass with Jason Sudeikis, an episode of the 2017 reboot of Dynasty and the 2019 remake of Shaft staring Samuel L. Jackson.
Pagel was disappointed, however, having missed out on an opportunity two years ago playing a homeless man whose head is chopped off by veteran actor Nicolas Cage. He was initially cast for the spot, but learned the day before his call time that the prosthetic head for the scene didn’t match his appearance. So, unfortunately for Pagel, the decapitation never happened.
“I guess that was the one that got away,” Pagel said.
Away from The Walking Dead set, this 48-year-old father of a college student and Jefferson resident can be found at his Braselton Brewing Company job, where he does a little bit of everything, including management. He’s worked there since the brewery opened in 2018.
With The Walking Dead finishing out its final season, Pagel is unsure when his next callback to the set will be. He’s also not aggressively pursing any other roles as an extra with the show ending. But that’s not to say he won’t make another appearance on-screen again in the future.
He points to the kinship of the “living furniture.”
“I guess if something popped up that would fit, I would take it, depending on what it is,” Pagel said. “It’s one of those things when you sit in the background in holding for a while and you know you’re going to be there, the conversations amongst strangers, it kind of becomes a game.
“‘What’s the last role you’ll ever play?’ So, those conversations go around, and I think that’s how the befriending happens. We’ve all been chosen.”
