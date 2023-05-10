A Braselton developer is interested in a partnership with Hoschton leadership to renovate one of the city's key downtown structures.
Matt Ruppel addressed the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Monday (May 8) with general ideas, including multiple restaurants, for the former Larry's Garage property on Hwy. 53 and West Broad St.
Ruppel, whose past projects have included the Braselton Brewing Company and Cotton Calf Kitchen in Braselton, asked the DDA to allow him 90 days to present a specific plan.
"So, what we propose to the town is to really give us the opportunity to work for 90 days to really give you a better, definitive idea of what our vision and plan might be and see if we can partner in the process to renovate and redevelop and put this thing to use."
Ruppel said the initial work would center around identifying a layout and floor plan "and mak(ing) sure everybody buys in." He added that complete architectural plans would come approximately six months later.
One possibility Ruppel discussed was a section of the building housing two to three restaurants sharing a common kitchen. Ruppel also wants to honor the property's history, noting that the DelaPerrieres — a prominent Hoschton family — once had a cotton storage loft in the building. He said he wanted to make that area "a real feature" of the renovated structure.
The City of Hoschton purchased the Larry's Garage building in May 2022 with a vision of using it for a city market with restaurant and retail spaces. It looked to sell the property to Cole Hudgens, who had a similar concept, in December 2022, but the deal did not materialize.
