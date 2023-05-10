Larry's Garage renderings

Shown is a conceptual rendering of what renovations to the Larry's Garage property at the corner of Hwy. 53 and West Broad St. in Hoschton might look like. Developer Matt Ruppel, who is interested in rehabbing the structure, presented this drawing to the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority on Monday (May 8).

 Submitted

A Braselton developer is interested in a partnership with Hoschton leadership to renovate one of the city's key downtown structures.

Matt Ruppel addressed the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Monday (May 8) with general ideas, including multiple restaurants, for the former Larry's Garage property on Hwy. 53 and West Broad St.

