A Braselton developer updated the status of several downtown projects, including an approximate quarter-mile creek green stream trail that would link residential developments on Davis St. to the Braselton Civic Center area.
Matt Ruppel of Atlanta Development Company, addressing the Braselton Downtown Development Authority on Aug. 10, said he hopes to start work on the green stream project in September.
He noted that his company still needs to finalize plans with the Braselton Townside subdivision, which would be included in the trail project, as that development is still being finalized.
Ruppel said a non-profit legal entity must also be established for the trail project.
“That’s something we’re really focused on that we’ll be working on the next month to really make it real and moving forward and figure out how we can pay (for it) and fund it and develop it and have it all set up,” Ruppel said of the trail project.
In other projects, Ruppel expects site work for the first phase of a townhome project off Hwy. 124 near the town library to be complete by the end of the month, potentially allowing building to start in September. Ruppel said he plans to begin with one five-unit building.
“We are navigating the bureaucratic channels as there’s some unresolved issues around a traffic light where there will most certainly be a traffic light at Jesse Cronic Rd. and (Hwy.) 124.”
Less certain, however, are Ruppel’s plans for property along Harrison St.
He’d initially proposed a three-building commercial development dubbed the “Shoppes at Old High” in honor of Braselton’s old high school that once stood there. But he noted issues with construction costs for that project.
“Unfortunately, it’s a business, and right now, I’ve come to the hard cost understanding of why everything you see is kind of dressed up pre-engineered steel buildings that are new,” he said. “It’s just so hard to build something.”
Ruppel added that there’s still “a good vision for that property” and is in discussion for potential project options.
“There’s a few things where we can keep the momentum up to turn it into something other than what it is today — a parking lot now and then,” Ruppel said.
In other updates, Ruppel mentioned a townhome development on Davis St. near the river for which appeals are being sought through the town’s zoning board of appeals for variances.
“It doesn’t meet the town’s code, so we are jumping through some hoops on that,” he said.
Additionally, he updated the recent move of a historic home from one spot on Davis St. to another closer to downtown to save it from demolition. He said the home’s foundation has been stabilized. Ruppel said plans for the house — built in 1900 — include infrastructure and exterior work. He said he hopes to make the home part of the green stream project.
