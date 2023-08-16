Braselton multi-color banner

A Braselton developer updated the status of several downtown projects, including an approximate quarter-mile creek green stream trail that would link residential developments on Davis St. to the Braselton Civic Center area.

Matt Ruppel of Atlanta Development Company, addressing the Braselton Downtown Development Authority on Aug. 10, said he hopes to start work on the green stream project in September.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.