A member of the Jackson County Board of Elections is among the plaintiffs signing onto a lawsuit that seeks to overturn some provisions of a controversial new Georgia elections law.
Elections board member Judy McNichols, who represents the Democratic Party on the board, is one of 13 named co-plaintiffs in the suit. In addition, the suit is being supported by the Jackson County Democratic Committee as a signee.
The suit is being organized and filed by the interest group Coalition for Good Governance and relates to SB202, which passed the state General Assembly this year.
It is one of several lawsuits attacking the new law, which critics say is designed to limit voting rights in the state.
The suit focuses on the "takeover" provision in SB202 and on new limitations for elections observers and the media.
“The ‘Takeover Provisions’ are so egregious and dangerous to every concept of free and fair elections that they must be stricken from the law before they undermine Georgia’s elections,” said Marilyn Marks, CGG’s Executive Director. “The Takeover Provisions, together with the unconscionable new statutes that criminalize long-standing practices of citizen and press oversight of elections, compelled us to organize this lawsuit. The voter intimidation and attacks on Freedom of the Press and Freedom of Speech embodied in SB202 are abhorrent to modern democratic societies. We are resolute as we work together with 13 co-plaintiffs in this fight to protect voters from the assault on democracy embodied in SB202. The lawsuit defends three pillars of liberty."
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defended the legislation last week, saying the state needs the power to takeover counties that mismanage elections. He specifically cited Fulton County, a largely Democratic urban county in Atlanta.
Specifically, CGG said its suit focuses on:
Takeover Provision — permits the State Election Board to remove entire boards of elections and registration, appointed by county political parties, local officials and Superior Courts, and substitute the State Board’s appointee essentially permanently. (Separation of Powers)
Elector Observation Felony — makes it a felony to “intentionally observe” other citizens’ votes displayed on the large touchscreen voting machines in the polling place. The law is ripe for the arbitrary and capricious abuse of false allegations and enforcement, for a “crime” that is hard to avoid, because of the flawed design of the machines. (Right to Vote)
Gag Rule — criminalizes the public’s, party-appointed monitors’ and the press’s reporting of absentee mail ballot processing or tabulation problems or progress. (Freedom of Speech)
Estimating Ban — prohibits the press or monitors from estimating the absentee tallies they are monitoring as ballots are processed. (Freedom of Speech)
Photography Ban — criminalizes photography of voted ballots or of the touchscreen while in use by a voter, despite the century-long history of routine press photography and videography of such election activities. (Freedom of Speech)
Relaxed Voter ID Rule — degrades mail ballot security by removing the “gold standard” verifiable signature requirement, substituting easily stolen ID numbers and dates of birth, inviting widespread identity theft and mail ballot fraud. (Right to Vote)
Impractical Application Deadline — narrowing the window for absentee ballot applications so restrictively that absentee voting is impossible in some runoff elections, and for voters with unforeseen hardship conditions, preventing their presence at the polls. (Right to Vote)
