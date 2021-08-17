The chairman of the Jackson County Republican Party has issued a statement this week condemning the outbursts at a recent Jackson County Board of Education meeting.
TJ Dearman said the local GOP does encourage people to attend local government meetings, but doesn't condone unruly behavior.
The Aug. 5 meeting of the Jackson BOE saw a number of people attending to complain about school policies related to Covid. The meeting got heated at several times as some members of the public shouted at school officials.
The meeting also had members of the public, including a nurse, spreading false information related to Covid masking and the vaccine.
Dearman's statement in full:
When I ran for re-election as Chairman of the Jackson County Republican Party, one of the key tenants of my campaign was to end the chaos that has plagued the Party for so long. That’s why I was disturbed to read about what took place at a recent school board meeting where protestors rudely shouted down and heckled the school board members with misinformation regarding Covid-19.
While I was unable to attend, I did have a long conversation with a person who was there and works in the Jackson County school system. They confirmed to me that everything in Mike Buffington’s recent article regarding what took place at that meeting was mostly accurate. They also emphasized to me that none of the items regarding masks and Covid-19 that the protestors brought up were even on the agenda and also that the Jackson County school system doesn’t even require masks.
One of the remarks Mr. Buffington made in his op-ed last week was that partisan leaders were “backing” this type of behavior at local school board meetings which simply isn’t the case. While I encourage our members to attend meetings throughout the community to express their concerns and make their voices heard, we do NOT support heckling and shouting down the school board members.
To conclude, The Jackson County Republican Party condemns the unruly behavior that took place at the recent school board meeting especially regarding the misinformation that was brought up by a parent regarding the Covid-19 Pandemic. In addition, we understand that all the school board members are in a hard place right now and will base their decisions, whether we fully agree with them or not, on what they feel is best for the children.
(0) comments
