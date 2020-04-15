Local public health districts are expanding testing criteria for COVID-19, allowing more people to get tested. Braselton-area counties are divided among three health districts.
Details for those counties include:
BARROW AND JACKSON COUNTIES
The Department of Public Health has expanded testing criteria for COVID-19, allowing more people to be tested at the drive-thru sites being operated by the Northeast Health District. The new guidelines allow the following individuals to be tested:
People with symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath):
- Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers
- Persons residing in long-term care facilities or other group residential settings
- Persons 65 years of age and older
- Persons with underlying medical conditions
- Household members or caregivers of any of the groups above
- People with symptoms who are not a part of any of the groups above may also be approved for testing, as capacity allows
People without symptoms who fall into the following categories (if capacity allows):
- Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers that have been exposed to COVID-19
- Residents of a long-term care facility or other group residential setting experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19
“The newly expanded criteria will allow us to identify more cases in the community, which will help protect our most vulnerable and guide future strategies aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19,” explained Whitney Howell, Clinical and Nursing Director for the Northeast Health District.
If you are concerned about exposure to COVID-19, you should stay at home and call your healthcare provider, an urgent care center or local federally-qualified health center. The Northeast Health District also has a hotline available to screen and refer for testing at 706-340-0996. The hotline is answered by a Public Health nurse 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Local providers who would like to refer patients may also call the nurse hotline.
For more information on the local response to COVID-19, visit bit.ly/NEHDCOVID19.
HALL COUNTY
District 2 Public Health is ramping up specimen collection to help meet Governor Brian Kemp’s call for increased testing. This is made possible by additional testing supplies, increased laboratory capacity and expanded testing criteria. The new testing guidelines will include these groups:
•Hospitalized patients
•The following people with symptoms:
- Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers
- Persons residing in long-term care facilities or other group residential settings
- Persons 65 years of age and older
- Patients with underlying medical conditions
- Household members or care givers of any of the groups above
- Persons with close contact with a known COVID-19 case
•The following people without symptoms will also be tested as capacity allows:
- Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers that have been exposed to COVID-19
- Residents of a long-term care facility or other group residential setting experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19
If you feel that you meet any of these conditions, follow these three steps:
- Call your local health department and ask to speak to a nurse about COVID-19 testing.
- The nurse will review your situation and submit your information for verification.
- Public health will call you back to arrange an appointment at the site nearest to you.
The Hall County Health Department can be reached at 770-531-5600.
GWINNETT COUNTY
The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Department recently announced the following details for testing:
The Health Department has two COVID-19 specimen collection (testing) sites currently open, one in Lawrenceville and one in Covington. Two-hundred drive-thru testing appointments are open daily to anyone who thinks they may be ill with COVID-19.
Appointments can be scheduled Mondays through Fridays. Referral from a doctor is not necessary.
Call 770-513-5631 to find out if you’re eligible and schedule a day and time for their appointment.
Those interested can set up a LabCorp patient portal account and get your results. To do so, visit www.labcorp.com, click Account Login, click Patient, then click Create an Account. After completing this step, you will be able to review your test results through this patient portal when they become available. If you are unable to get your results through the portal, call 770-339-4260.
Read more at www.gnrhealth.com.
