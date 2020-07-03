Twenty physicians from Georgia Urology rank among Castle Connolly’s Top Doctors. All of these professionals are recognized as Atlanta’s Top Doctors in Atlanta magazine’s July issue.
More than 40 percent of the physicians in the publication’s urology category and all of the physicians in the pediatric urology category come from this one practice.
Dr. Brent Sharpe of the Braselton and Gainesville offices was among those named to the list.
Others were: Drs. Roosevelt Allen, David Banks, Carl Capelouto, Darrell Carmen, Bert Chen, James Elmore, Walter Falconer, Allen Futral, Lawrence Goldstone, Froylan Gonzalez, Mark Haber, Charles Kaplan, Andrew Kirsch, Jeffrey Proctor, Joel Rosenfeld, Hal Scherz, Edwin Smith, Shaya Taghechian, and Barry Zisholtz. These doctors represent nearly 50 percent of Georgia Urology’s practice.
Atlanta magazine uses a database of top doctors compiled by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., an established healthcare research company based in New York, to assist in its annual effort. Doctors are nominated for consideration through both a nationwide survey and a peer nomination process. Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers then select the Top Doctors through a rigorous screening process that includes an evaluation of educational and professional experience. This year the publication honors 1,002 of these physicians representing the following counties: Fulton, Cobb, Dekalb, Gwinnett, Hall, Forsyth, Cherokee and Rockdale.
According to Dr. Hal Scherz, managing partner of Georgia Urology, having a highly skilled and reputable staff affirms the practice’s long standing mission.
“Curating and retaining a dream team of physicians to provide the best level of care to our patients continues to be a goal for Georgia Urology,” said Dr. Scherz. “Receiving this type of honor is not only humbling, but confirms we’re reaching that objective.”
