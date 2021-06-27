Stephanie Clower was tired of feeling self-conscious, tired of the gnawing frustrations and doubts that had been part of her life for almost 50 years. She was tired of fad diets and aesthetic medical procedures.
And so Clower, a Braselton area resident, decided to do something different about her weight issues, something that offered lasting success. It was then she discovered Dr. Robert Richard and Longstreet Clinic’s Center for Weight Management.
Clower said it was a discovery that led to a life changing decision and the realization of a lifelong goal – something so positive that she’s writing a book about the experience.
“I had been overweight my entire life, since I was 7,” Clower said. “Even though I was athletic – I played tennis in college on scholarship – I was still overweight. And I felt incomplete. So, last year, I moved into a new over 55 community in Hoschton, and I decided to do something for myself, something that would help me to lose weight and keep it off for good.”
While doing online research about surgical weight loss solutions, Clower discovered a video of Dr. Richard discussing his practice and goals in helping those patients in need of weight loss and she booked an appointment at the Center for Weight Management.
“The disease obesity is a very dangerous medical problem that tends to decrease life expectancy by 10 to 20 years, so it’s something that requires treatment,” Dr. Richard said. “(Obesity) affects their entire life, how they interact with their kids, how they interact with their co-workers. It affects their health; it affects almost every aspect of their health. So, when we make a change in a patient’s weight, we are able to make a change in their entire life.”
It was an approach that made an immediate connection to Clower.
“I felt perfect with him and at his clinic,” Clower said of Dr. Richard. “After meeting with him I put my full trust in him, and he helped me select gastric bypass surgery.”
Clower fit a number of criteria that must be present in order to become a viable candidate for surgical weight loss.
“I had done every diet I could find; I mean every diet...I had even had liposuction and gotten a tummy tuck. And none of it had any lasting effect,” said Clower, who prior to surgery weighed 215 pounds and has since lost more than 60 pounds. “I had also dealt with some health issues due to my weight, including depression.”
Surgical weight loss – known as bariatric surgery – is performed to help patients overcome morbid obesity, a potentially life-threatening disease. Patients who suffer from this condition are at a higher risk of developing more serious health concerns, including pulmonary disease, cancer and stroke, and this approach to weight loss can help the patient to avoid these outcomes or reverse the trends that are leading toward these outcomes, according to a Longstreet news release.
As effective as weight loss surgeries may be, success is obtained when the patient determines to follow through on post-surgery procedures and makes a commitment. Bariatric surgery is no shortcut to health says Dr. Richard, and the Center for Weight Management does its best to ensure this ultimate success by screening patients for both their psychological and physical traits, while also providing the most supportive atmosphere possible to ensure lifelong health.
That is why Clower’s mental approach to a bariatric procedure was and remains a crucial factor in her weight loss, the news release continued.
Dr. Richard performed a minimally invasive laparoscopic procedure known as a Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass (RNY) on Clower in October 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. During this surgery, Dr. Richard surgically divided a golf ball-sized part of her stomach before removing the remainder. Clower’s now-smaller stomach severely restricts the amount of food she can eat, which makes her feel full much sooner than with her previous, regular-sized stomach. The procedure also changed her gut hormones, which also help her to feel full for longer.
This type of approach requires the patient to stay on top of their diet, however, as going off a very strict plan may make the patient feel ill. A steady supply of supplements are also necessary, as the stomach is not digesting large amounts of food with which to supply the body with all of the necessary nutrients.
“Protein is my number one thing now, getting the right protein and making sure it’s something you enjoy. And you eat so very little, it’s an easy habit to maintain. Supplements are also not a problem; I know what I have to do, and I make sure I get it done,” Clower said. “I haven’t had any real issues. Frankly, it’s been pretty easy for me, and I think a lot of that is because my mindset was, ‘I’m going to do this.’ I was 150 percent in from the beginning. This is my life, and I’m going to make the most of it.”
Less than a year after the procedure it is clear that Stephanie has done just that, as she has lost more than 60 pounds over the first six months.
“It has been the decision of my life. I’ve never had so much energy. I feel great! And I keep meeting goals. First it was to get down to 165 pounds, but I blew through that, so I keep setting new goals,” said Clower.
Clower has become far more active now than in recent years.
“Thanks to the surgery, I’m an avid pickleball player now. I play five-six times a week, and I won a gold medal in the first tournament I ever played in. I would never have been able to do that a year ago. I swim a lot too,” Clower said. “A dear friend even told me, ‘That’s enough; you’re getting too skinny,’ and that’s never been in my mind that I would ever hear that.”
Colleagues and the students she encounters during her job as a high school IT specialist have also noticed the changes.
“Everybody has been so supportive and helpful. And that makes you feel good; that affirmation keeps you going,” said Clower, whose experiences prompted her to put all of her thoughts down on paper – a pursuit which led to the idea for a book that she is currently writing.
Clower is also thankful for the support she received at the Center for Weight Management.
“Dr. Richard and his team have been incredible. He’s the kindest most compassionate man, and he’s been so positive,” she said. “He’s changed my life, and you can’t say that about many people.”
Learn more about the Center for Weight Management at https://www.longstreetclinic.com/specialties/center-for-weight-management/.
