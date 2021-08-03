Sophia Hahn’s rowing career began as many things do: a Google search.
Around nine years ago, Hahn’s mother was seeking a sport for her daughter that would bolster confidence and instill the virtues of teamwork, so she went online.
“She Googled sports for tall girls, and the first thing that came up was rowing,” Hahn explained.
Nearly a decade after that internet search, Hahn is a world champion.
The 20-year-old Chateau Elan resident recently helped the women’s U23 Eight capture the gold in the World Rowing Championships. The race was held July 11 in the Czech Republic.
“It was incredible,” said Hahn, also a collegiate rower at Yale. “Especially because my season was canceled at Yale, and I’ve been training on my own without a team for the past year and a half … It was a really good finish to a very unprecedented year.”
Hahn spent two weeks in the Czech Republic with the U.S. team.
“To be surrounded by so many incredible women, and racing with so many incredible women was definitely a thrilling experience as well,” she said.
Hahn and the U.S. squad defeated the Netherlands, dominating the second half of the race, to take the gold medal by four seconds. After what Hahn called “a rough start,” the eight-member U.S. squad grabbed the lead around the midway point and never looked back.
“Everyone became very composed,” said Hahn, noting the four weeks of practice the team put in. “There was a large amount of trust in the boat … I think we just trusted each other and relaxed, and we were able to pull through.”
Hahn normally rows in either the middle of the boat or near its stern at Yale but was positioned near the bow in the 2-seat for the U.S. team, a spot that demands technical and clean rowing.
“I’ve never raced 2-seat before, so it definitely was an interesting experience … I actually enjoyed it,” Hahn said.
Interestingly, Hahn’s love for rowing began in the United Kingdom.
Her father’s product-manager job for Ryobi relocated the family from Braselton to the UK for seven years (they’ve since moved back to Braselton). The Hahns just happened to be living in Henley-on-Thames, a British town with the reputation of being the rowing capital of the world, when Hahn’s mother began Google searching athletic activities. One of the rowing clubs there was offering a summer camp.
“I’ve loved it ever since, and I stuck to it,” Hahn said.
Hahn has racked up quite the résumé since then. She had rowed six times in international competition prior to the world championships, according to her U.S. Rowing bio. And, of course, she’s a Division-I rower at Yale where she has the majority of her college career still ahead of her.
Hahn — who is classified as a sophomore after taking a semester off to retain some NCAA eligibility — is set to return to what should be a strong Yale team. The Bulldogs’ roster includes 15-16 rowers who were nominated for international competition.
Academically, Hahn is a global affairs major with interest in a career as a diplomat or attending law school.
“But I’m still trying to figure it out,” she said.
As far as her rowing career goes, she hopes the 2024 Summer Olympics are in her future.
“I do,” Hahn said. “Hopefully 2024 is a goal, but because I’m also graduating in 2024, it also might be a little difficult. But I definitely want to be on an Olympic team or at least a senior team post-college.”
