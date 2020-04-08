The Jackson County and City of Commerce school systems have announced backup plans for their high school graduations due to the impact of COVID-19.
While both system are keeping their current graduation dates in May on the books, they have announced alternative dates later in the summer.
Commerce High School's original graduation date is set for May 22 at 8 p.m. on the high school football field. If the virus continues to impact the community at that time, an alternative date of June 12 at 8 p.m. has also been set.
East Jackson Comprehensive High School's graduation was set for May 21 at 8 p.m., but backup dates of June 13 at 8 p.m. and July 18 at 8 p.m. are also penciled in as alternatives.
Jackson County Comprehensive High School's graduation was set for May 22 at 8 p.m. Now, June 12 at 8 p.m. and July 17 at 8 p.m. are scheduled as backup days.
