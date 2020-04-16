Local medical staff are working tirelessly every day during the battle against COVID-19. There’s a group of people working tirelessly for the medical staff, too.
Brenda Jones, a Deaton Creek resident, is among around 40 people who are sewing much-needed medical supplies for Northeast Georgia Medical Center. The group has been sewing masks for weeks, but recently transitioned to making gowns for staff members.
Jones, an employee at Braselton Imaging, was furloughed from her job. Her boss called her and told her about the opportunity.
“My boss called me on a Sunday night and said, ‘Quick. Read your email. We’ve got a sewing project that starts tomorrow,’” she said.
Jones called one of the organizers who told her to “come on.”
“So I dug up my sewing machine and came on,” said Jones.
They started with the masks.
“It took us a couple of days because we started from scratch,” Jones said.
Once they had an assembly line put together, they had around 12-13 ladies sewing and 20-30 more cutting, pinning and assembling.
“We have a great group,” said Jones.
A couple of weeks ago, the group transitioned to sewing gowns for staff.
“These are the gowns that the staff put on to go into the rooms,” said Jones. “And then when they come out, they have to take it off.”
The gowns are for staff members who are treating regular patients, not COVID-19 patients.
Those staff have been wearing plastic covers over their gowns, keeping the gowns on all day and tossing the plastic after seeing a patient.
“There’s such a shortage of the gowns that they’re wearing them all day from patient-to-patient,” said Jones.
The new gowns will allow them to wash and reuse multiple gowns.
“You put them on, they tie in the back then you take them off inside out and they go into a bag. Then they go to the laundry and are washed and treated,” Jones said.
She added it’s been a good opportunity for her to stay busy and help out during recent weeks. It’s also been a unique experience to get to know strangers who share this talent for sewing.
“It’s a grand opportunity to know people that you’ve never met before. And we all have a talent for something that we didn’t know,” she said.
Jones added the team has become like a family.
“It’s like another little subset of our family at the hospital,” she said. “It’s great.”
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Those wishing to help in the effort have a number of opportunities to do so.
A linen company has been donating sheets for the gown fabric.
“So we’re just cutting sheets up right and left,” said Jones.
The team is taking donations of cotton fabric, along with thread for sergers. Jones said they’re also looking to borrow sergers, a specialized sewing machine that’s more efficient and makes a better seam.
Jones added people can also make the gowns at home and said the pattern isn't complicated.
“It’s the easiest pattern in the world,” said Jones.
NGMC recently shared the gown sewing pattern. It can be found at nghs.com/covid-19/gown-sewing-instructions.
Jones said the project is a good way to get involved and help out if you’ve got a sewing machine and the fabric.
“You can go home, stay safe and still be a part of what’s going on,” she said.
Jones noted it’s critical for the community to rally behind the medical staff during this time.
“We’ve got to stay behind our medical team and keep them safe,” she said.
