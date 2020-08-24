Longstreet Clinic welcomed six new physicians on Aug. 3, each one specializing in a different area.
This past spring Yamin Sun, M.D., Longstreet Clinic’s newest medical oncologist, was in the final months of her hematology/oncology fellowship in Baltimore and preparing for a move to northeast Georgia.
“There were a lot of uncertainties, and changes were made when the pandemic hit,” Sun said. “I felt very fortunate to still be able to care for my patients during fellowship, and also be able to start my practice at Longstreet Clinic.”
Sun earned her medical degree from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. She completed her internal medicine residency at Baylor University College of Medicine in Houston, and a hematology and medical oncology fellowship at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. She is welcoming new patients at Longstreet Clinic Cancer Center in Gainesville and Braselton.
Kelly O’Dell, M.D., a board-certified family physician, was pregnant with her second daughter when she relocated to Georgia in the spring.
“I worked remotely for my employer in Illinois until my daughter was born in March,” said O’Dell, who now treats patients at Longstreet Clinic Family Medicine in Oakwood. “My family has dealt with the same struggles that many others have during the pandemic trying to balance working from home while caring for two children under 3 years of age.”
O'Dell earned her medical degree at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. She completed her family medicine residency at St. Vincent Family Medicine Residency, also in Indianapolis. O’Dell is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine, and is welcoming new patients in Oakwood.
Pediatrician James Gilbert III, M.D., spent nearly two decades of practice in northeast Georgia before moving to Anchorage, Alaska, two years ago to help care for Native American children. While he recently returned to his home in Gainesville in the midst of COVID-19, his family is no stranger to unexpected circumstances.
“We moved to Alaska because I had always had a dream of living there full-time,” said Gilbert, who had been visiting the state since the mid-80s and owned a cabin there since the late 90s. “An opportunity arose and we decided to jump in with both feet. However, we did not anticipate a 7.2 earthquake hitting our house and the emotional trauma that it triggered in our little Evelyn who has Down syndrome.”
As the Gilberts and their community recovered, frequent aftershocks had detrimental effects on his daughter’s well-being. His wife and children returned to Georgia while he finished his two-year commitment in Alaska.
Pandemic or not, Dr. Gilbert said he is looking forward to resuming his pediatrics practice in Georgia, at Longstreet Clinic primarily at its Baldwin location.
“I believe that it is a true gift to have the opportunity to participate in helping parents to raise healthy and happy kids,” he said.
Gilbert is a board-certified pediatrician with more than two decades of experience treating children. He completed his medical degree at Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon. Gilbert has more than 22 years of experience as a pediatrician. He is welcoming patients at Longstreet Clinic Pediatrics in Baldwin.
Joining these three physicians are Kevin Waits, M.D., a neurosurgeon at Longstreet’s Gainesville location; Amanda Burnham, M.D., a pediatric inpatient specialist who will treat children hospitalized; and Jocelyne Tadros, M.D., who previously practiced with Longstreet Clinic Pediatric Inpatient Medicine before completing a fellowship and returning as a Longstreet neonatologist, treating medically fragile and premature newborn infants at NGMC in Gainesville and Braselton.
Waits earned his medical degree at Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon. He completed his neurosurgery residency and complex spine surgery fellowship at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond. Dr. Waits’ practice interests include complex spinal reconstruction and deformity correction, neuro-oncology of the spine, neurotrauma including acute traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury and general neurosurgery. He is welcoming patients at Longstreet Clinic Neurosurgery in Gainesville.
Burnham is a Georgia native and graduate the University of Georgia in Athens. She earned her medical degree at Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah and completed a pediatrics residency at Memorial University Medical Center, also in Savannah. She provides specialized medical care to children who are hospitalized at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Tadros earned her medical degree and completed her pediatrics residency at University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. She originally joined Longstreet Clinic as a pediatric hospitalist in 2010 before leaving to complete her neonatal/perinatal fellowship at Tampa General Hospital and Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St Petersburg. She returns as Longstreet Clinic’s newest neonatologist, treating premature and medically fragile newborns at NGMC in Gainesville and Braselton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.