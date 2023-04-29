Patients in the Braselton and Gainesville areas will soon have even more access to heart care. Sanjay Lall, MD, has been practicing cardiology in the Atlanta area for 17 years and is now bringing that experience to the team at Georgia Heart Institute.
Dr. Lall previously worked at Piedmont Heart Institute, Dekalb Medical Center and Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute in Canton. He is a non-invasive cardiologist with board certifications in cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology and echocardiography.
“My philosophy of care is to include the patient in the process by educating and empowering them to make healthcare decisions,” Lall said. “The team at Georgia Heart Institute shares in that vision and prioritizes patient care, which is why I’m excited to make the move to Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS). This is a growing program with physicians who have a high level of expertise – there’s a lot to be said about the heart care this group offers.”
Lall completed medical school at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, before completing his internal medicine residency at University Hospitals of Cleveland and his cardiovascular disease fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Outside of caring for his patients, Lall enjoys home improvement projects, hiking and traveling with his family.
“Dr. Lall is a highly experienced non-invasive cardiologist,” said Habib Samady, MD, interventional cardiologist and president of Georgia Heart Institute. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team and I’m looking forward to how he will help us care for patients even better in this community.”
To learn more about the heart and vascular care offered at Georgia Heart Institute and schedule an appointment with Lall, visit georgiaheartinstitute.org/Lall or call 770-534-2020.
