Lall
Photo courtesy of Northeast Georgia Health System

Patients in the Braselton and Gainesville areas will soon have even more access to heart care. Sanjay Lall, MD, has been practicing cardiology in the Atlanta area for 17 years and is now bringing that experience to the team at Georgia Heart Institute.

Dr. Lall previously worked at Piedmont Heart Institute, Dekalb Medical Center and Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute in Canton. He is a non-invasive cardiologist with board certifications in cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology and echocardiography.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.