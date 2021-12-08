As Martha Martin put it, she “can’t stand the thought” of children without something to open on Christmas.
That’s why the 81-year-old Martin devotes her time to calling a list of parents of needy families to verify their children’s gift wishes and get that list into the hands of a shopper.
Martin’s efforts are all part of the Rotary Club of Braselton’s longstanding mission to provide Christmas gifts to less-fortunate area children.
Martin, a 19-year member of the Rotary Club of Braselton and one of its founders, introduced this program to the organization 16-to-17 years ago and it remains a strong annual giveaway. Approximately 100 children receive gifts each year because of it. Even in 2020, despite the obstacles of COVID, the program still thrived.
“It’s an opportunity to do things personally,” Martin said of the program. “Because it takes time to go shop and to wrap and to do everything with it.”
The Rotary Club of Braselton raises funds to buy gifts through a November reverse raffle — known as the Martha Martin Reverse Raffle. Rotary members are tasked with selling 10 tickets at $100 each, and the club makes 550 tickets available each year. Martin was able to sell 190 tickets this year, crediting generous friends who buy tickets annually for that total.
After funds are raised, Christmas wish lists are finalized and approximately 30 Rotary shoppers have completed their purchases, the wrapped gifts are passed along to the parents at an annual pizza party for the children (This year’s party will be held Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at West Jackson Elementary School).
The Rotary Club makes a point not to give the gifts to the children at the gathering. That’s a moment saved for the parents at home.
“They (the kids) never know it comes from the Rotary,” Martin said.
The list of families in need of assistance (and their gift wishes) is supplied by Jackson County Family Connection, though Rotary has also given presents to non-Jackson County families.
This year’s list is shorter than usual with 82 children on it, though Rotary will reach out to others who still might need assistance.
When going over the gift wish list with parents, Martin makes a point to find out a child’s favorite colors, preference of long-sleeve or short-sleeve clothing, the style of clothes they prefer, if they’re into drawing, music or art or any other information to help personalize the list.
“You try to make a list of a lot of different things that particular kid is in to,” Martin said, “so that you’re not buying just to be buying.”
Martin noted that there’s been a run on bicycles and tablets this year. In fact, the club is set to deliver 18 bicycles this Christmas season.
When buying gifts, it’s common for Rotary Club members to exceed the club’s reimbursement amount and pay for the difference out of their own pocket in the spirit of giving.
Rotary first seeks to take care of a child’s clothing needs and then provide for other needs that might appear on the list, whatever they may be. For example, one family this year needed a full-sized bed. Another needed two desks. The organization’s generosity is not limited to the wish list, either. Upon visiting a home one year, Rotary members saw an old couch sitting on concrete blocks and responded by purchasing a new couch for the family. On other occasions, firewood has been given to families. Gas bills have been paid. Bibles have also been provided to families every year.
“Sometimes, everything a family needs, you can’t put in a box and wrap,” Martin said.
Martin said that the club received a list from a single mother with five children whose husband passed away at age 36.
“There’s just a lot of them that really touch your heart,” Martin said, “and you find out the struggles that a lot of them have.”
The Rotary Club of Braselton’s charitable efforts through this program have been so successful others have sought to duplicate it.
Martin said she’s been invited to the Rotary Club of St. Simons to teach them how to conduct a reverse raffle. And Martin knows of at least five Rotary Club programs elsewhere that are spinoffs of Braselton’s Christmas gift program.
When asked what the program means to her, Martin praised the kind hearts of “people who want to help.”
“I’ve got some Rotarians who say, ‘If it was not for our kids' things, I don’t know that I would make the effort every single week at 7:30 in the morning to do Rotary, but that program means so much to me,’” she said.
"I'm so proud of our Rotary Club," Martin added.
