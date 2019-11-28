A new subdivision with around 200 lots could soon begin construction following the recommendation of a technical change by the Jackson County Planning Commission on Nov. 21.
The 103-acre site at 541 P.J. Roberts Rd., Jefferson, was rezoned in 2007 for a 200-lot subdivision, but the recession put those plans on hold. Now, developers are gearing up to restart the development and asked the county to waive a requirement to add an additional 10 feet of right-of-way on P.J. Roberts Rd. Developers said the extra width isn't needed to upgrade the road to county specifications.
The planning board agreed and voted to recommend approval to waive that condition. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners is slated to make the final decision at its meeting on Dec. 16.
Several area residents spoke against the project, saying the additional traffic on P.J. Roberts Rd. at Old Pendergrass Rd. would create a "massive traffic jam."
Planning board member David Ayers, who was filling in as chairman at the meeting, told those in opposition several times that the project had already been approved in 2007 and that the only issue before the board was the question about requiring additional right-of-way.
That did not appear to satisfy several members of the audience who continued to complain about the overall project's impact in the area.
OTHER ACTIONS
In other action, the planning board approved:
• two map amendments for a 1.1 acre lot and a 1.5 acre lot on Hwy. 330, Bogart, changing the designations to residential.
• a rezoning and a special use for 8.8 acres at 100 Crooked Creek Rd., Athens, to allow for an auto repair shop on the property.
• a map amendment for 3.4 acres at 7840 Hwy. 124 West, Hoschton, to change the designation to residential.
• a map amendment for 2.3 acres at 3696 Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, to change from rural to suburban.
• rezonings for two tracts of 3.4 and 2.0 acres on Hwy. 60, Hoschton, from A-2 to R-1.
