A Louisiana man was recently arrested in connection with a 2018 threats case.
James David Fagan, 66, of Baton Rouge, faces three felony counts of terroristic threats and one count of disorderly conduct.
Fagan allegedly walked out of a convenience store at the intersection of SR 13 and SR 347 on July 1, 2018, approached a vehicle in the fueling area and yelled at the occupants, a man, woman and teenage girl. He allegedly threatened to kill its occupants and rape one of them. None of the occupants had any ties to Fagan.
After the incident, Fagan left the store in a vehicle.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance photos of Fagan on social media in an effort to help identify him, according to a news release. He was later identified thanks to a tip and warrants for his arrest were obtained Sept. 24, 2018.
On Sunday, September 15, 2019, an off-duty HCSO deputy spotted Fagan at a gas station in Gwinnett County and called 911. Gwinnett County Police conducted a felony stop on Fagan’s vehicle on I-85 near mile marker 119 and arrested him.
HCSO warrant unit deputies took Fagan into custody on Monday, Sept. 16, at the Gwinnett County Jail and transported him to the Hall County Jail, where he is being held without bond.
“Investigative work, citizen tips, an observant off-duty deputy and the quick response of a neighboring agency were the perfect combination to lead to an arrest in this case,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said. “This is a great example of how public safety is a team effort. It takes each one of us to make our communities safer.”
The case remains under investigation by the HCSO.
