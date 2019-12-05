Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s (NGMC) annual Love Light Tree Lighting Celebrations are right around the corner.
NGMC Braselton will host its fifth annual Love Light Tree Lighting Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m., in the Auxiliary Love Light Garden.
Community hosts are Mike and Leigh Anne Day.
In case of inclement weather, the celebration will be in held in the main entrance rotunda.
The annual Love Light Celebrations are presented by the Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) Auxiliary led by Auxiliary President Ellen Toms.
One-hundred percent of Love Light donations benefit Hospice of NGMC to help ensure those nearing end-of-life may receive complementary services that allow them to live as fully and comfortably as possible, according to a news release. Donations made during the holiday season on behalf of someone will be followed by a card notifying that person or their family of the gift. Hospice team members will be available to speak with community members at the lighting celebrations.
To make a donation or learn more about Love Light, visit nghs.com/LoveLight or call the NGHS Auxiliary at 770-219-1830.
