Paige Main will join the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce staff as membership and events manager, beginning June 21.
Main joins the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce after a 34-year career at FedEx. She is a native Georgian and moved to Jefferson in 1999, where she currently resides. While at FedEx Express, she started as a driver, and served in many positions and locations throughout her career. The position in which she most recently served was service assurance leader within the Northeast Georgia area. In that position Main was responsible for monitoring and helping direct the effort of 200 team members to provide excellent service levels. She also served in helping the efforts for the Annual Gerald Topley Golf Tournament. Main served on the Jackson County Young Life Committee from 2014-2019, assisting with fundraising and event planning. Main has three adult children, Elliott Main, Grace Main and Julia Main, who are all Jefferson High School graduates.
“We are delighted to have Paige join our chamber team,” said Chamber President Jim Shaw. “Paige has excellent customer service skills and event experience. We are excited to introduce her to our members in the coming weeks.”
The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce is non-profit, member driven association, which serves as the voice of the business community. The chamber serves as the primary economic development agency in Jackson County and is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Visit jacksoncountyga.com or call 706-387-0300 for more information.
