For the ninth straight year, Main Street Braselton has earned reaccreditation from the Main Street America program.
“The reaccreditation standards are rigorous in that national reviewers scour our annualwork plan and accomplishments,” said Amy Pinnell, Braselton’s Community Development Director.
The review cited Braselton’s ongoing support for downtown businesses, its placemaking campaign and service to the community.
“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 Accredited Main Street America programs and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, CEO of Main Street America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.