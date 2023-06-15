Main Street

Town of Braselton staff members Amy Pinnell (left) and Jessica Payne hold up Braselton's certificate of accreditation for the Main Street America program. This is the ninth-straight year the town has earned accreditation. 

For the ninth straight year, Main Street Braselton has earned reaccreditation from the Main Street America program.

“The reaccreditation standards are rigorous in that national reviewers scour our annualwork plan and accomplishments,” said Amy Pinnell, Braselton’s Community Development Director.

