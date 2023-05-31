There’s going to be a lot of bikes in Braselton.
Approximately 1,200 cyclists will stop in town for a two-night stay next week as the Bike Ride Across Georgia (BRAG)’s “Big BRAG” event rolls through downtown. Braselton is one of six stops on the tour.
The first riders are expected to arrive at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday (June 6). Cyclists will depart June 8 at 7 a.m.
Braselton residents are encouraged to welcome participants into town.
“We’d love to have residents come out and be a welcome wagon for the cyclists,” Braselton Tourism Director Nikki Perry said.
This year’s Big BRAG theme is “Lakes and Libations,” with other stops on the tour featuring cities with lakes. Braselton has no lake but does have Chateau Elan Winery.
“We’re making up with the libations portion,” Perry said. “So, we’re hoping they’ll be able to relax and enjoy their mid-week break in Braselton.”
The town staff has been hard at work getting set to play host.
Three bands are scheduled to play on the town green Wednesday — Reminisce, Vintage Vixens and Good Measure Band — with music starting at 5 p.m. The town will also host a classic movie marathon at the Historic Braselton Gym on Tuesday and Wednesday. The cost is $5 per person for a movie, drink and popcorn. Cyclists will have an opportunity to tour Chateau Elan and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and cart at Lanier Raceway, as well.
Additionally, special trolley service will be offered from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will run from the hotels to Chateau Elan to downtown.
Braselton park facilities will remain open to the public during the event.
Braselton is the only two-night designation during the BRAG’s weeklong, 400-mile trek through the state. Designated outdoor camping areas are Braselton Park and the area around the historic gym. Indoor camping will be provided at the Braselton Civic Center.
“We’re really hoping to show them a good time, and show off all the things we have to offer in Braselton,” Perry said.
All events are also open to the public. Perry said residents are invited to visit downtown, park in the deck and enjoy the festivities, noting that parking shouldn’t be an issue with this event.
“The parking deck will be available, and it won’t be full because most of our visitors arrived on bicycle,” Perry said.
Perry noted that BRAG, which has hosted this ride for decades, has been instrumental in helping coordinate the logistics of the two-day stop.
“BRAG has been absolutely fantastic to work with,” she said. “You can tell that they’ve got this down to a science at this point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.