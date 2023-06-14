Two proposed developments will get rare a second round of public hearings.
The Hoschton Council will hold the additional hearings Thursday, June 15 (6 p.m.) at Hoschton’s new city hall community center (65 City Square) for annexations and rezoning requests for two proposed large-scale developments. Providence Group of Georgia and Rocklyn Homes seek the annexation and zoning changes for the respective projects, which would bring a combined 1,400 homes and a shopping center to the city if approved.
The council took no action on the requests during its May voting session due to insufficient notice provided to allow Jackson County leaders time to object to the annexation requests. Due to that issue, the council is offering the additional public hearings before a potential vote on June 19 (6 p.m.). The council also opted for a second round of public hearings due to space constraints at the old city hall building, which residents filled to capacity for the May public hearings. The new community center space holds 200 people, allowing more residents to attend.
As for the proposals, Providence Group calls for a planned unit development (PUD) of 399 residential units on nearly 110 acres fronting Pendegrass and E.G. Barnett roads, East Jefferson St. and West Jackson Rd.
As part of this plan, it seeks to annex and rezone a combined 33 acres fronting Pendergrass and E.G. Barnett roads to PUD (planned unit development). Shannon Sell owns 25.6 acres of that land, and Paul and Brenda Cheek own 7.4 acres.
The property currently holds an agricultural-rural farm district (A-2) zoning in Jackson County.
Additionally, Providence Group asks to rezone 84.46 acres contiguous to the proposed annexation tract from agricultural district to PUD. Of that acreage, 58.86 acres are owned by Sell and front East Jefferson St., while 17.86 acres are owned by West Jackson, LLC, and front both East Jefferson St. and West Jackson Rd.
Development plans for the proposed PUD call for 291 detached single-family units and 108 townhomes.
On Hoschton’s southern border, Rocklyn Homes requests annexation and rezoning of 287.14 acres owned by Mary Ann Kenerly and New Hope AME Church along Hwy. 53 from an agricultural-rural farm district to a planned unit development (PUD) for a major mixed-use development of 651 single-family lots, 404 townhome units and 200,000 square feet of commercial space with 6.6 acres of outparcels.
The project calls for 3.6 acres of civic space and 5.5 acres of church expansion.
The Hoschton City Council will also hold a June 15 (6 p.m.) public hearing for proposed variance requests to increase the units allowed and decrease the minimum square footage for a 24-home townhome development on 2.4 acres on Henry St.
George Flanigan of G.P’s Enterprises, and Aaron Frampton, applicant and property owner, seek to increase the maximum number of dwelling units in a townhome building from six to eight and reduce the minimum lot size from 2,400 to 2,000 square feet.
The applicant also requests to reduce the minimum lot frontage on a public street from 24 to 20 feet.
Additionally, the Hoschton City Council will hold a June 15 (6 p.m.) public hearing over proposed modifications to conditions of an approved zoning to authorize a convenience store with gasoline pumps on 2.4 acres at Hwy. 53 and Crystal Lakes Pkwy. at Twin Lakes. The property is zoned PUD.
The applicant and property owner is KLP Twin Lakes, LLC.
