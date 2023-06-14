New Hoschton City Hall 2
Photo by Ben Munro

Two proposed developments will get rare a second round of public hearings.

The Hoschton Council will hold the additional hearings Thursday, June 15 (6 p.m.) at Hoschton’s new city hall community center (65 City Square) for annexations and rezoning requests for two proposed large-scale developments. Providence Group of Georgia and Rocklyn Homes seek the annexation and zoning changes for the respective projects, which would bring a combined 1,400 homes and a shopping center to the city if approved.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.