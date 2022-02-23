With $6 million worth of infrastructure at stake, the town of Braselton will soon spend over $2 million for improvements to the Mulberry riverbank.
The town council last week awarded a $2.27 million bid to restore the riverbank following years of erosion. The project will improve an approximate mile worth of stream bank.
“It’s extremely important,” town manager Jennifer Scott said. “It’s a combination of factors that have created the issue, and it’s obviously been happening over time. The large water and large winds are what caused the issues.”
While erosion had been a problem for years, Hurricane Michael in 2018 exacerbated the issue. In fact, erosion had gotten so severe that a sewer line had been exposed. The town has since covered the line, but Scott noted that one tropical storm “could be devastating.”
The town’s water and sewer infrastructures and wells in that area would be at risk if the erosion continues.
The project will also improve 2.3 miles worth of the town’s riverwalk. Erosion has eaten away sections of the path “where it ran close to the river’s edge and the bank fell in,” according to Scott.
“When we’re done with this, we’re going to build it back better than it was,” Scott said of the riverwalk.
The project will be funded through a zero-interest GEFA loan with $200,000 of principal forgiveness.
“This is not a project that we have a choice on whether or not to do it,” Scott said. “It was a project that had to be done and we just had to figure out how to do it and how to fund it.”
Work will begin as soon as the contractor — Shamrock Environmental Corporation — can mobilize materials, Scott said last week. Residents of adjacent neighborhoods will be notified of the work due to the amount of construction vehicles expected.
