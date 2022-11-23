A 26-year-old Gainesville man was arrested by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) this week after he had sexually explicit online conversations with someone he believed to be a child, according to a press release from the HCSO.
Jason Allen Looney, who also goes by the name Jason Allen Keeler, faces two felony counts of electronic exploitation of a minor, according to the release. Investigators said the suspect used an instant messaging service to engage in sexually explicit conversations with a person he understood to be under the age of 16. Looney also arranged to meet the child at a location in Hall County for sex. Looney was arrested at his residence on East Hall Road Tuesday, Nov. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.