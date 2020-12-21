A man was killed when a trench collapsed near Hoschton on Dec. 18.
The 42-year-old man was working in a sewerage drain line for a subdivision at 128 Morris Creek Dr., off of Hwy. 332, Hoschton.
According to coroner Dean Stringer, workers dug the man out, but he was dead from his injuries. Jackson County EMS, fire and rescue responded to the scene.
The man worked for Balance Site of Norcross.
OSHA, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Jackson County Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate the incident.
