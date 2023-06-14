A man was found dead off Hwy. 124 near Hoschton last week from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound, while a person remains missing in what appears to be a related case under investigation by Doraville police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

While assisting Doraville police last week, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputy found the deceased man in a field off Hwy. 124, according to a June 4 report.

