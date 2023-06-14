A man was found dead off Hwy. 124 near Hoschton last week from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound, while a person remains missing in what appears to be a related case under investigation by Doraville police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
While assisting Doraville police last week, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputy found the deceased man in a field off Hwy. 124, according to a June 4 report.
The deputy was reportedly searching the area for a vehicle sought by Doraville police for its possible use in a crime.
After locating the vehicle at a carwash, the deputy was asked to look for a suspect seen on video footage leaving the location. Using a K9, the deputy reportedly found the deceased man and a firearm in an adjacent field.
The JCSO turned the scene over to the GBI.
In a June 5 Facebook post, the JCSO alerted residents to “a heavy presence of Doraville police” around Hwy. 124 and Hwy. 332 working on a missing-person case.
Later in the week, the JCSO shared a post from the GBI stating that the GBI and Doraville police were searching for a 39-year-old black female, Ebony Nicole Varner. According to the post, she was last seen June 3 in Doraville near Peachtree Industrial Blvd. and I-285.
“We think she is in danger,” the post read.
As of Tuesday (June 13) afternoon, there were no updates on Varner’s status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.