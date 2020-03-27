Georgia now has over 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The update was posted at noon on March 27.
There have been 2,001 confirmed cases, with 566 hospitalizations. Statewide, there have been 64 deaths.
Local confirmed COVID-19 cases based on the patient's county of residence include:
•Gwinnett — 102
•Hall — 24
•Clarke — 32
•Oconee — 10
•Jackson — 2
•Barrow — 6
