As of March 24 at noon, there have been 32 COVID-19 deaths in the state, including one in Gwinnett County.
There have been 1,026 confirmed cases in the state with 45 in Gwinnett, 14 in Hall and one in Barrow.
These numbers are based on the county of residence.
Meanwhile, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered restaurants, bars and nightclubs to close on March 23 (except for drive-thru or pick-up service) and to ban all gatherings of 10 or more people, unless those gatherings ensure people stay six feet apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.