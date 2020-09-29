The Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) Auxiliary will not hold an in-person Marketplace event this year amidst the ongoing pandemic.
In an effort to honor the spirit of Marketplace, the Auxiliary has decided to focus efforts on raising funds for and increasing awareness of the impact the Safe Kids Northeast Georgia program has on children and teenagers in the community, organizers said.
“Each year, we look forward to seeing our community come together during this holiday shopping tradition and inviting local and out-of-state merchants to participate,” said Lynne Allen, director of Volunteer Services and the NGHS Auxiliary. “While disappointing that there will not be an in-person event, I thank our 2020-2021 Marketplace Chairs, Natalie Challen, Brittni Curtis, and Ashley Sliger, and Ellen Toms, Auxiliary President, Lee Highsmith, upcoming Auxiliary President, and Jennifer Bagwell, Auxiliary Finance Chair, for the valuable time and consideration each have devoted to the decision as an alternative plan was explored, along with their foresight and commitment to focus on planning for the in-person celebration of the 30th anniversary of Marketplace in 2021.”
As a fundraiser, Marketplace 2020 was slated to support Safe Kids Northeast Georgia. Leaders said the need to keep children and teenagers safe remains great during the pandemic.
"With more children at home for extended periods of time, often unsupervised, comes increased risk of injury," according to a news release. "Accidental childhood injury is the leading killer of children age 19 and under in the U.S. Safe Kids works to reduce these risks by driving awareness and distributing safety equipment."
In addition, a recent focus has been placed on suicide prevention due to the increasing number of teen suicides within the community.
“The NGHS Auxiliary and NGHS Foundation are so grateful to Willis Investment Counsel for continuing to partner as the Premier Sponsor of Marketplace for the 12th consecutive year,” said Lee Highsmith, upcoming Auxiliary president. “The continued philanthropic generosity of the firm in support of healthcare is applaudable, particularly at a time when the Safe Kids program may be more important than ever to children and teenagers in Northeast Georgia.”
For more information on Safe Kids and how you can donate, please visit nghs.com/marketplace or contact the Auxiliary at 770-219-1830.
