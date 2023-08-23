Two days before the start of qualifying, the first candidate emerged for Hoschton’s mayoral seat.
Councilmember Debbie Martin announced at the end of Monday’s (Aug. 21) city council meeting that she’s seeking the post vacated in July by Lauren O’Leary. Per state law, Martin must resign her city council seat once she qualifies for the mayor’s race.
“It’s been a very hard decision for me,” she said of resigning her council spot.
Qualifying begins today (Wednesday, Aug. 23) for Hoschton’s November races.
Martin, a Cresswind resident, has served on the council since winning a November 2022 special election for the vacant seat of former councilmember Shantwon Astin.
Martin recommended that former city council candidate Christina Brown be appointed to her city council post to serve the remainder of her term. Brown ran against Martin and Tammpy Sweat in the November 2022 special election.
The City of Hoschton’s qualifying will run from Aug. 23-25 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. at Hoschton City Hall.
The mayor’s seat and five council seats will be on the ballot. The city is holding regular elections for three council seats whose terms expire in 2024. Up for grabs in those races are the seats of Tracy Carswell, who said he won’t seek re-election; Martin; and the former seat of Adam Ledbetter, who stepped down in February.
Meanwhile, Hoschton’s special elections will fill the seats of mayor and former councilman Scott Mims, who stepped down in March.
Qualifying fees are $360 for mayor and $180 for the council seats.
The Town of Braselton’s qualifying will run from Aug. 23-25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Braselton Town Hall.
On the ballot are the seats in Braselton Town Council District 1 (currently held by Becky Richardson) and District 3 (currently held by Jim Joedecke Jr.).
Qualifying fees are $180.
