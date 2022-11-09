Debbie Martin has won the Nov. 8 special election to fill an unexpired term on the Hoschton City Council.

Martin was the top vote-getter in the election, garnering 650 votes. The second top vote-getter, Shawn Adams, previously withdrew from the race. Adams came in second with 341 votes. Tammy Sweat followed with 290 votes and Tina Brown came in last with 265 votes.

