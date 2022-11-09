Debbie Martin has won the Nov. 8 special election to fill an unexpired term on the Hoschton City Council.
Martin was the top vote-getter in the election, garnering 650 votes. The second top vote-getter, Shawn Adams, previously withdrew from the race. Adams came in second with 341 votes. Tammy Sweat followed with 290 votes and Tina Brown came in last with 265 votes.
Martin will fill the unexpired term of Shantwon Astin, who resigned from the council after moving.
OTHER ELECTION RESULTS
Jackson County voters have approved the continuation of SPLOST. Revenues from the one-cent sales tax are used by municipalities and the county to fund capital projects and related debt.
There were 22,111 “yes” votes to continue the SPLOST and 9,129 “no” votes in the Nov. 8 General Election.
In the race for Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 4, incumbent Republican Marty Seagraves defeated Democratic challenger Madonna Swanson Ward with 4,958 votes to Ward’s 1,054.
STATE AND FEDERAL RACES
In the race for State Senate District 47, incumbent Republican Frank Ginn has defeated Democrat Conolus Scott Jr. with around 62% of the vote.
In the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 10, Republican Mike Collins has defeated Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green with 64.53% of the vote.
In the race for Governor, incumbent Republican Brian Kemp has secured another term, defeating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. As of press-time, Kemp has received around 2 million votes to Abrams’ 1.8 million.
The race for U.S. Senate between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is too close to call. With around 97% of precincts reporting, Walker has garnered 48.6% of the vote, while Warnock has secured 49.34% of the vote. Libertarian Chase Oliver has gotten 2.06% of votes. That race may go to a run-off.
As of press time, it appears Republicans are on track to secure state-level races for Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Ag Commissioner, Insurance Commissioner, Labor Commissioner and State School Superintendent.
