Amid rising COVID cases in Hall County, mask-wearing will remain optional throughout the county school system.
Hall County School District superintendent Will Schofield shared a video Tuesday (Aug. 3) explaining the district’s stance on mask-wearing as students prepare to return to class on Aug. 6.
Schofield said that he’s “well aware” that the Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control has recommended children be masked when in school.
“Without a shadow of a doubt, masks reduce some spread,” Schofield said. “But here’s what else we know. Young children that get COVID do not become seriously ill. The overwhelming majority of youngsters that get COVID have cold-like symptoms, and we know that that is a fact. As a matter of fact, as of the last couple of days, we’re not aware of any pediatric hospitalizations in our area.”
Schofield acknowledged that masking-wearing is polarizing for parents, saying he hears regularly from those on both sides of the issue. Schofield also addressed vaccinations, saying the district doesn’t make a recommendation on the issue. But he did note data suggesting those vaccinated have avoided serious effects of COVID if contracted.
He also took a moment to address adolescent mental health issues, reportedly up 300 to 400% since the start of the pandemic, according to some studies.
“Ladies and gentlemen, that is a serious, serious issue,” Schofield said. “We also are seeing record numbers of adolescent suicides and attempted suicides, and you have to believe that the isolation and the chaos, that the inability to be able to know what tomorrow is going to look like is affecting not only our young people, but our adults, and we are striving to provide as normal a looking and feeling atmosphere as possible in the Hall County School District.”
Schofield said record “learning loss” is another issue brought on by the pandemic, saying literacy and numeracy skills have suffered “mightily” over last two years.
“Children do not learn well from computers,” he said. “They do not learn well in a basement, and we have got some work in front of us because what we know is that (if) children fall two or more years behind in their literacy levels, they never catch up.”
Schofield closed his remarks by warning that the Delta variant, the COVID strain driving the spike in cases, is “acting in ways that we’re just not quite sure of yet,” which could make the school year unpredictable.
“Everything is subject to change that I’ve said here today,” he said.
