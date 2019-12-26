Braselton leaders recently approved a controversial and legally contentious rezoning for property across from Chateau Elan on Hwy. 211.
At a special called meeting Dec. 18, the Braselton Town Council unanimously approved the request from HECE, LLC, for a massive housing and commercial development on 230 acres around the Publix shopping center.
The project was turned down by the council in August. A subsequent lawsuit against the town remanded the case back to the council for another hearing.
The council held that hearing Dec. 9 during its regular council meeting. During that meeting, an attorney for the developer argued that the council should now go ahead and approve the rezoning with conditions that had been worked out between HECE and the city.
One citizen who lives at Chateau Elan said that the project should have gone back before the town's planning commission for more public input before the council took any final action.
An attorney for the developers of the Publix shopping center also opposed plans by the Georgia Department of Transportation for a traffic signal design at the site.
The request was approved with 25 conditions, which covered a number of details including buffers, lot width, housing design and size requirements and traffic improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.