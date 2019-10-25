A massive project proposed off Hwy. 53 with a mix of multi-family, commercial and warehouse space is set to be heard by Braselton planners next week.
The Braselton Planning Commission is expected to hear the request from Stolz Partners, LLC, at its Oct. 28 meeting.
Stolz is requesting to rezone 77 acres off Hwy. 53 at Braselton Pkwy. Developers plan 240 multi-family units, six commercial outparcels and nearly 500,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space on the property.
Stolz is also requesting annexation of a portion of the property.
The Braselton Town Council will have the final say on the proposed project. A second hearing will be held by the council on Nov. 7 with a possible vote Nov. 11.
SELF-STORAGE ALSO ON AGENDA
Planners will also consider a conditional use request from Joanne Liu for a mini-warehouse/self-storage facility on 2 acres at 7352 Friendship Springs Blvd.
That hearing will also be held Oct. 28.
