A request has been withdrawn for a massive project off Hwy. 53 with a mix of multi-family, commercial and warehouse space.
Braselton Planning Director Kevin Keller said Stolz Partners, LLC’s request has been withdrawn. (The request had been set for a hearing at the Braselton Planning Commission’s meeting next week.)
Stolz had requested to rezone 77 acres off Hwy. 53 at Braselton Pkwy. with plans 240 multi-family units, six commercial outparcels and nearly 500,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space on the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.