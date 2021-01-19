Braselton planners are slated to consider rezoning request next week for a massive mixed use project off Jesse Cronic Rd. Hearings on the project have been deferred multiple times.
Braselton 38, LLC, is requesting a change from manufacturing-distribution to planned unit development on the 39 acre property.
Developers plan a number of uses, including:
•360-unit multi-family
•150-unit senior living facility
•15,000 sq. ft. daycare facility
•25,000 sq. ft. medical office facility
•85,000 sq. ft. self-storage building
•28,000 sq. ft. business service space
Developers submitted an update to the proposal in late 2020, providing "greater use integration across the property, including vertical use integration in the multifamily and senior-living residential communities," according to a letter from developers.
"Uses on the property, particularly uses along Jesse Cronic Road, have been updated to include multiple retail and/or restaurant spaces, and add additional office spaces," the letter continues. "The updated plan also shifts proposed buildings and uses toward Jesse Cronic Road in order to provide greater street activation for pedestrians, visitors and guests, and community residents. Additionally, the applicant’s proposed zoning conditions seek to address any additional impacts caused by the development. These conditions will ensure that the proposed mixed-use community operates as a high-quality, master planned community."
The Braselton Planning Commission is set to hold a hearing on Monday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m.
DRIVE-UP WINDOW
Planners will also consider a conditional use request from 211 Braselton Venture, LLC, for 2715 Old Winder Hwy. for a retail center to include a restaurant with a drive-up pick-up window.
"Proposed on this site is an approximately 8,000 square foot multi-tenant retail building," according to the letter of intent. "One tenant is a national fast, casual restaurant with a drive-up pick-up window which will not require a menu board or speaker system. It is strictly a pick-up-only window."
