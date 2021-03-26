Matthew’s & Co. Salon celebrated its grand opening with an open house and ribbon cutting at its new location at 7375 Spout Springs Road in Braselton West.
Now in the former Ameris Bank building, the salon is open Tuesdays-Saturdays featuring full service hair styling, hair products, makeup, massages and skin care solutions.
“We create custom cuts and colors to fit each and every guest," owner Matt Miller said. "It’s our pleasure to provide the most up-to-date techniques and looks.”
The salon may be reached at 770.967-9333 or matthewscosalon@gmail.com.
Buy Local Braselton hosted a ribbon cutting earlier in March to help celebrate this new location in the Braselton West business community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.