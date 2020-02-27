Hoschton swore in a new council member, Raphael Mayberry, on Monday, Feb. 24.
The move follows recent action by the Jackson County Board of Elections that disqualified James Lawson from the March 24 race. Lawson was set to face Mayberry in that election.
Mayberry's swearing in brings the council back to three members, allowing it to again function.
But Mayberry's swearing in may have been done prematurely. Lawson filed an appeal in the Superior Court of Jackson County on Monday, challenging the election board's move to disqualify him from the upcoming race.
HOW THE CITY GOT HERE
Hoschton's former mayor Theresa Kenerly and mayor pro tem Jim Cleveland came under fire last year for racial comments made surrounding the city's hiring of a city administrator.
Faced with a potential recall, both Kenerly and Cleveland resigned late in 2019.
The remaining city council members at that time — Hope Weeks and newly-elected members Shantwon Astin and Adam Ledbetter — were forced to go to court to allow the council to continue functioning with three council members.
Kenerly's and Cleveland's resignations also forced a special election to fill those vacated seats.
Lawson and Mayberry qualified to run for Cleveland's old seat.
Meanwhile, Weeks and Shannon Sell qualified to run for the mayor's position.
Because Weeks qualified for mayor, she was forced to resign her seat on the Hoschton City Council. (Her old seat will be filled in a May 19 election.)
That left only two council members remaining, making the council essentially non-functional until the March 24 election.
But the council's action Feb. 24 changes that. With three council members, the council can again function and has scheduled its next meetings for March 11 and 16.
LAWSON'S APPEAL
The county elections board voted 3-1 at a Feb. 12 hearing to uphold a challenge alleging that Lawson does not live in the city and cannot run for office. Board chairman Eric Crawford cast the lone "no" vote.
Lawson owns a home in Rabun County, but lists his residence as his funeral home business, located in Hoschton. But opponents challenged that his Rabun County home is his primary residence.
Lawson filed a petition for judicial review in the Superior Court of Jackson County on Feb. 24, hours before the Hoschton City Council swore in Mayberry.
In his appeal, Lawson argues he's been a Hoschton resident for a year, the requirement to run for office.
"I, James Lawson, have and presented substantial evidence of my residency meeting and exceeding the one-year requirement," he said.
According to the petition, Lawson is challenging the decision because the elections board acted improperly when it met behind closed doors to discuss the residency challenge before holding a vote.
During the Feb. 12 meeting, the elections board met for 40 minutes behind closed doors to discuss the challenge. The board never voted to enter into closed session or stated a reason for doing so.
Following that closed session, the board voted 3-1 to uphold the residency challenge.
After a protest from Mainstreet Newspapers over the secret meeting, the elections office released the notes of the meeting, including those taken during the closed session.
According to the notes from that closed session, Crawford said that the fact Lawson's business license was mailed to a Dillard address didn't matter and that none of the materials presented were certified copies of documents. He also noted in that meeting that if Lawson were disqualified, and it's appealed to Superior Court of Jackson County, the board's decision might not be upheld.
According to the meeting notes, some board members discussed issues not directly related to the issue of residency, but speculated as to why Lawson was interested in running for office.
Lawson also argued in his appeal that the elections board's discussion of his motives was also improper.
"This questioning had nothing to do with my residency. Nor is it a requirement to qualify as a candidate," according to the petition.
