Braselton mayor Bill Orr recently released a statement after Governor Brian Kemp announced plans to allow some businesses to reopen.
Orr's comments shared on the town's website and social media included:
"I want to bring some clarity during this unprecedented time in our history to answer what some have called ill-timed decision by Governor Brian Kemp to open some Georgia businesses in his executive order entitled 'Reviving a Healthy Georgia.'
"Governor Kemp has '...determined that the following actions are necessary and appropriate to protect the strength of Georgia’s economy and provide for the health, safety, and welfare of Georgia’s residents and visitors.'
"I think we all agree that we need to set a time frame to loosen restrictions and reopen our economy. However, I am similarly challenged by how some particular business operations can manage to implement the required regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"My opinion is that while our governor has determined many businesses such as salons and spas and tattoo parlors can open if they follow certain delimited regulations, we should make our own decisions whether or not it is appropriate for us to patronize them.
"It is up to each of us to determine what is safe and what is not while the COVID-19 threat continues. We are not required to use any of the services that our governor is allowing to open in this order. I would suggest that everyone use good judgement given their own situation.
"Regarding the CARES ACT and PPP loans promised and financed by our tax dollars, there is a lot of good news and some not so good news. It seems that some banks were able to provide funding for their customers but many in our area have not been able to gain access. This second round of funding is beginning to trickle out as I write. I hope everyone who needs it has applied and will receive funding.
"Bottom line is that things get messy when markets and economies reach inflection points. I am optimistic that this is a sign that we are on our way out of this crisis. Like many of you, I do hear the fear from our health care community that suggests we may be exiting too quickly and broadly and be hastening a double-dip.
"Keep close to the news and be healthy. Visit newly re-opened businesses at your discretion and be assured that we are all here to help."
